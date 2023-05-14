Cairo: Some 11,549 foreign violators of Saudi Arabia’s residency, labour and border security laws had been arrested in one week in nationwide campaigns, the kingdom’s Interior Ministry has said in the latest clampdown on illegals.
The arrests, made over the period of May 4-10, included 6,344 violators of the kingdom’s residency system, 3,741 more violators and 1,464 others for having breached the labour laws, a breakdown given by the ministry showed.
A total of 25,128 illegals, including 4,352 women, are currently being subjected to legal measures, the ministry said.
Some 18,607 others have been referred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents ahead of deportation, and 1,376 more illegals referred to complete travel reservations while 6,535 others have been deported from the kingdom.
The ministry said that 17 persons were arrested during the same period for involvement in transporting, sheltering and employing violators of the kingdom’s residency, border and work regulations.
The Saudi Interior Ministry has repeatedly warned that those who facilitate the entry of infiltrators into the kingdom or provide them with transportation, shelter or any sort of assistance face penalties of a maximum of 15 years in prison, and a fine of up to SR1 million, as well as confiscation of the transport and the accommodation means, in addition to naming to shame them.
Saudi Arabia, a country of around 34.8 million people, hosts a large community of migrant workers.
Saudi media has regularly reported about arresting illegal expatriates in a relentless crackdown on violators of the kingdom’s laws.
Last week, authorities announced the arrest of more than 11,000 illegals during a April 27-May 3 swoop nationwide.