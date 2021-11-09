Dubai: A fire erupted at a residential building in Dubai’s Al Muraqqabat area today. There were no reports of any injuries.
According to Dubai Civil Defence, the fire broke out in the seventh and eighth floors of the building at 9.34am. Firefighters from Port Saeed Fire Station arrived at the location at 9.39am. “Residents were evacuated and firefighters prevented the fire from spreading,” said the spokesperson.
Some back-up vehicles with firefighters also arrived from Al Hemrya Fire Station.
The commander of the Civil Defence teams said the fire was brought under control at 9.59am without any injuries.
The site was handed over to the authority concerned around 11.01am to determine the cause of the fire.
Details to follow.