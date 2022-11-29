Guadalajara: The epic movie Khorfakkan that depicts Sharjah’s resistance to Portuguese invasion in 1507 has made its theatrical debut in Mexico at the ongoing 36th Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL).
Produced by Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), the film is based on a book titled ‘Khorfakkan’s Resistance Against the Portuguese Invasion of September 1507’, authored by His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
Fierce resistance
Khorfakkan, screened on November 28 and 29 in Mexico, highlights the resistance of inhabitants of the city of Khorfakkan during the Portuguese invasion in 1507 led by naval commander General Afonso de Albuquerque.
The movie has also put the spotlight on the values of the Arab civilisation and introduced audiences in Mexico to an intriguing chapter in Sharjah’s history that may not be well known in geographically distant regions like Latin America.
Khorfakkan also highlights the role of culture, arts and knowledge in raising awareness of the values of self-determination of the people of Sharjah.
read more
- Video: Sharjah's cultural project celebrated at Guadalajara International Book Fair 2022 in Mexico
- Huge turnout at Sharjah’s pavilion at Guadalajara International Book Fair in Mexico
- FIL 2022: University of Sharjah and University of Guadalajara to exchange students
- Arabic-Spanish similarities intrigue audience at Guadalajara International Book Fair in Mexico
Shot on location
Produced in collaboration with Get Go Films, Ltd, the film was directed by US and Irish filmmakers Ben Mole and Maurice Sweeney, with Ireland’s Richard Kendrick helming the camera. The film had a cast of more than 300 and was shot on location in the tranquil environs of Khorfakkan against a backdrop of mountains, farms, and the sea framing the ancient city.
SBA said: “The screening of Khorfakkan as part of the cultural programming at Guadalajara International Book Fair further enhanced Sharjah’s status as an ambassador of Arab and Emirati culture in Mexico and across Latin America.
“Through the cinematic depiction of the historic event, SBA seeks to familiarise the present generations with the suffering of the people of Khorfakkan who, despite their lack of advanced military equipment, put up a valiant resistance to the brutal Portuguese invasion and occupation,” it added.