Dubai: The fifth edition of Emirates NBD Unity Run took place in Dubai Silicon Oasis today.
The UAE’s leading community event supporting the inclusion of people of determination this year included a special celebration to mark the UAE Golden Jubilee with a parade of UAE flags. The 3km and 5km fun event included participants walking, running, using wheelchairs and strollers along the route to cross the finish line.
Centres for people of determination, their communities and families across the UAE came together to celebrate unity and inclusion. There were special gifts for participants and finisher certificates for all. People of determination and their companions participated free of charge.
The Emirates NBD Unity Run, sponsored by Gulf News, is held under the Patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and organised under the umbrella of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Community Sports Initiative. It actively supports Al Noor Training Centre, Senses Residential and Day Care Centre and Emirates Red Crescent.
Ruth Dickinson, the event director, extended her appreciation and thanks to everyone who supported this year’s Emirates NBD Unity Run: “The sentiments behind the Emirates NBD Unity Run of tolerance and inclusion of People of determination across all areas of life, have captured the hearts of the broad community across the UAE.
"We are deeply grateful and thankful for the kind generosity of all the organisations who support the event, who give up their free time to help others and help us stage an event that makes a real difference to many people.”