His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has offered Diwali greetings to those celebrating in the UAE and around the world.
In a Twitter post, Sheikh Mohamed wished ‘continued peace, prosperity and good health’ on the occasion of the festival of lights.
“Our nation congratulates all those celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, both in the UAE and across the world,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote in his Twitter post.
“We wish them continued peace, prosperity and good health.”