Dubai: The Department of Anti-Economic Crime at Dubai Police has recorded 2,235 economic crime cases over the past five years and has confiscated fake goods worth over Dh9.3 billion.
According to Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations at Dubai Police, those involved in economic crimes are arrested through an action plan in coordination with trademark partners. Regular meetings are held between brand representatives and officers of the Department of Anti-Economic Crime to explore methods and tools to uncover counterfeit goods. Brig Al Jallaf pointed out that Dubai has earned the confidence and trust of various international brands for its phenomenal efforts in combating economic crimes.
Colonel Omar bin Hammad, Acting Director of the Anti-Economic Crime Department, said that the cases varied between cases of commercial fraud, counterfeiting, multiplication of money, sorcery and forgery. He confirmed that the department works round the clock to combat economic crimes which are carried out through traditional and smart channels.
Colonel bin Hammad explained that this year the department, through its three sections- the Anti-Counterfeits Section, Anti-Fraud Section and Anti-Commercial Fraud and Piracy Section – has recorded 315 cases, involving 394 accused.
Colonel bin Hammad said they closely work with partners from the Department of Economic Development, Dubai Customs, Dubai Land Department, Central Bank of UAE, Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Dubai Health Authority to ensure the security of the emirate’s markets.