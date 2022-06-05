Dubai: An Indian expat has been honoured after he handed over to Dubai Police more than Dh1 million in cash he had found in the elevator of his residential building.
Tariq Mahmood Khalid Mahmood handed over the money to Al Barsha Police Station.
Brigadier Abdul Rahim bin Shafi, director of Al Barsha Police Station, praised Mahmood for his honesty in handing over the large sum to the nearest police station. He also awarded Mahmood with a certificate of appreciation to emphasise the importance of collaboration between the community and police.
The director reaffirmed Dubai Police’s keenness on strengthening the concept of community partnership and reinforcing the sense of responsibility among individuals.
Mahmood thanked Dubai Police for honouring him and said the honour brought him pride and joy.