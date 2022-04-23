Dubai: Al Qusais Police Station in Dubai recently honoured a Dubai taxi driver for his honesty in handing over a handbag containing cash, official documents, and passports forgotten by a passenger.
Brigadier Abdul Halim Muhammad Ahmad Al Hashimi, Director of Al Qusais Police Station, thanked Abdul Raheem Mzomidier Rajeef, who is from Bangladesh, on behalf of the force and praised his action to emphasise the importance of the collaboration between the community and police.
Rajeef thanked Dubai Police for their generous gesture and said it is everyone’s duty to return valuable possessions to their owners or hand them to the nearest police station.