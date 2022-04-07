Dubai: A five-year-old Filipino boy has been honoured by Dubai Police for returning Dh4,000 that he had found on the street in Al Qusais. The boy, Nigel Ners, handed over the money to his father who delivered it to the police station.
Brigadier Abdulhalim Al Hashmi, Director of Al Qusais Police Station, praised the child for the good deed and awarded him with a certificate of appreciation.
“We always encourage the public to cooperate with the police force. Dubai Police are keen on strengthening the concept of community partnership and reinforcing the sense of responsibility among individuals,” Brig. Al Hashmi said.
He thanked Nigel and his father after the duo was officially invited to the police station and said that the money was returned to its rightful owner.
Nigel’s father thanked Dubai Police for honouring his son, saying that such initiatives made his son and the family proud and happy.