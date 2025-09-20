Ice Warrior Challenge 2025: 560 athletes battle Ski Dubai’s frozen obstacle course

Since 2010, the Ice Warrior Challenge has grown into one of Dubai’s top sporting events
Dubai: The 16th edition of the Ice Warrior Challenge at Ski Dubai once again delivered an action-packed test of endurance, attracting 560 athletes from 69 nationalities, including 194 Emiratis. Organised in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, the event has become one of Dubai’s most popular sporting spectacles since its launch in 2010, offering adrenaline-seekers the ultimate frozen challenge.
The sub-zero obstacle course pushed participants aged 15 to 60 through 28 icy challenges, blending stamina, speed, and strength. Athletes ranged from elite international competitors to enthusiastic first-timers, all united by the spirit of adventure.
In the Elite Category, Norway’s Hallvard Borsheim dominated the men’s division with a finish time of 00:31:02, followed by Alisher Nazarov and Rich Zielinski. Among women, Michala Radomska claimed top honors in 00:56:04, with Forough Shakiba taking second place.
The Individual Category saw Teo Zampa finish first overall among men in 00:18:35, while Hilda Allin topped the women’s field at 00:27:44. Runners-up included Yeison Londono Franco and Natalie Mysheva, with Shiva Shahi and Nada Omar rounding off the top three.
In the Team Category, the Carrefour Mall of the Emirates squad took first place, clocking 00:29:09. Gambit Communications and Kebab Power closely followed them.
Beyond the competition, the Ice Warrior Challenge reflects Ski Dubai and Dubai Sports Council’s ongoing partnership to promote active lifestyles, community wellbeing, and greater accessibility to snow sports in the UAE.
