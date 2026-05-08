Partnership with Holcim focuses on coastal protection and marine innovation
Fujairah :The Fujairah Environment Authority has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Holcim Emirates Cement Company to strengthen cooperation in coastal protection, marine innovation and sustainable environmental solutions.
The agreement was signed during the Make it in the Emirates exhibition held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from May 4 to 7.
Under the MoU, both sides will work on designing and deploying biologically active artificial coral reef structures made from natural and repurposed materials aimed at restoring marine ecosystems.
The initiative supports the coral reef rehabilitation project led by the Fujairah Environment Authority in partnership with the Fujairah Research Centre. It also aligns with the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051 and the National Biodiversity Strategy 2031 by helping boost fish stocks, protect sea turtle populations and promote sustainable ecotourism in marine protected areas.
The partnership includes joint research programmes to assess the environmental impact of the reef structures, develop engineering solutions using sustainable materials sourced from Fujairah, and organise workshops and knowledge-sharing sessions focused on marine conservation.
A joint committee will oversee implementation of the agreement and monitor progress against strategic environmental goals.
Aseela Abdulla Moalla, Director of the Fujairah Environment Authority, said the partnership reflects the authority’s commitment to protecting natural resources and restoring marine habitats while advancing coral reef cultivation projects.
Ali Said, CEO of Holcim UAE and Oman, said the collaboration combines low-carbon solutions with advanced 3D-printing innovation to support marine biodiversity and the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 goals.