Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare has signed an agreement with Emirates Electrical Engineering, a member of Al Rostamani Group, to install solar energy panels across four hospitals in the UAE.
Aster hospitals in Mankhool, Qusais, Cedar, and Medcare Hospital in Al Safa Dubai, will feature the panels. To be implemented by Eurohealth Systems, the total solar power generation will help reduce carbon dioxide generation by 1,774 metric tonnes annually, Aster said.
‘Just the beginning’
Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, said: “The installation of the solar energy panels at the four hospitals in UAE is just the beginning in our journey to make our facilities energy efficient and provide a greener environment to our patients that encourages health and well-being.”
Hanie Sathar, Director, Eurohealth Systems, said: “We are glad to partner with Emirates Electrical Engineering in the implementation of this project, which will not only ensure energy conversation but also reduce emission of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide that has a detrimental impact on the environment.”
Prabash Manthara, General Manager, Emirates Electrical Engineering, said: “The Al Rostamani Group-owned Emirates Electrical Engineering has been serving the UAE electrical power sector for the last 35 years. We are proud to associate with Aster DM Healthcare to pave a green way towards a sustainable future by harnessing the solar energy.”