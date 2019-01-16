The biofuel fuel for the flight was derived from oil in Salicornia plants grown on the two-hectare farm in Masdar City as part of the SEAS, the world’s first desert ecosystem designed to produce fuel and food in saltwater. Fish and shrimp raised at the facility provide nutrients for the plants as well as contribute to the UAE’s food production. The system is expected to scale up to 200 hectares in the move towards full-scale commercial implementation in the next few years.