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Dubai to host first environment conference and exhibition in September

Two-day event will focus on climate change, biodiversity, food security, environmental AI

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dubai skyline
Dubai skyline
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Dubai will host the inaugural Dubai Environment Conference and Exhibition 2026 (DECE) on September 7-8, bringing together policymakers, experts, businesses and academics to discuss environmental challenges, climate action and emerging technologies.

The two-day event, organised by the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA), will be held at the Grand Hyatt Dubai under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

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Held under the theme “Protecting Our Environment, Preserving Our Future”, the conference aims to provide a national and regional platform for environmental dialogue and climate action while supporting Dubai’s ambition to strengthen its position as a global centre for sustainability and environmental innovation.

Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director-General of the authority, said the event would bring together specialists from across the environmental and sustainability sectors.

“The conference and exhibition represent a new milestone in Dubai’s efforts to consolidate its position as a global centre for environmental innovation and leadership,” he said.

The event will feature panel discussions, scientific research and presentations alongside a specialised environmental exhibition showcasing initiatives, technologies and solutions.

Discussions will centre on six areas: biodiversity, natural resources, food security, climate change, the circular economy and environmental artificial intelligence.

Climate sessions will examine reducing greenhouse gas emissions, adapting to climate change and strengthening Dubai’s resilience, as well as innovative financing models and the role of artificial intelligence in climate action.

The environmental AI track will explore the use of technology in water resource management and monitoring coastal changes, as well as satellite technology to track vegetation, analyse environmental phenomena and collect real-time data.

Other sessions will examine air, soil and water quality, sustainable food supply chains, food loss and waste, recycling and the management of electronic waste.

Organisers said the conference would also seek to strengthen collaboration between government, businesses and academia, encourage scientific research and develop partnerships to accelerate environmental and climate action.

The event supports UAE and Dubai sustainability policies, including the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategy, the National Green Agenda 2030 and Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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