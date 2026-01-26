Dubai concludes first Green Artificial Intelligence Conference

150 experts and researchers gather to discuss AI-driven sustainability solutions
Dubai has concluded the first international Green Artificial Intelligence Conference, organised by the Zayed International Foundation for the Environment under the patronage of Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri , Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, in cooperation with Dubai Police Academy and Curtin University Dubai.
The two-day conference, held from January 24 to 25 under the theme “Harnessing Technology for Environmental Sustainability,” brought together more than 150 researchers and green economy experts from the UAE and abroad.
Participants included environmental specialists, artificial intelligence experts, urban planners and academic institutions from the UAE, Bahrain, India, Australia and the wider Arab region, offering a regional and global platform to explore innovative solutions for sustainability.
The conference reviewed 20 scientific research papers addressing the role of artificial intelligence in advancing environmental protection and sustainable development.
It also showcased 22 student projects from universities and schools, focusing on AI-driven environmental solutions aligned with the UAE’s sustainability vision.
In the closing session, Professor Dr Mohamed Ahmed bin Fahad, Chairman of the Zayed International Foundation for the Environment, said the conference reflected the UAE’s commitment to innovation and knowledge-based development, highlighting the importance of multidisciplinary cooperation in addressing modern environmental challenges.
Key presentations included Dr Anwar Dafa Alla, who discussed the risks of AI misinformation and the need to strengthen scientific critical thinking, and Professor Pon Selvan, who examined global environmental challenges and the role of green AI in advancing sustainability solutions.
An accompanying exhibition displayed advanced technologies in water and energy management, air quality monitoring, environmental forecasting and smart agriculture, while providing students with a platform to present entrepreneurial ideas and build research partnerships.
The conference issued several recommendations, including expanding the use of AI in environmental sustainability, ensuring data security and privacy, adopting sustainability-based computing standards, integrating sustainability into AI system design, and promoting eco-friendly sensors, green buildings, greenhouse gas reduction initiatives and desert afforestation projects. A special emphasis was placed on youth engagement and empowerment.
At the conclusion, the foundation announced that the next edition of the Dubai International Green Artificial Intelligence Conference will be held under the theme: “Human–AI–Nature: A New Social Contract… Rethinking the Relationship Between Humans, AI and Nature.”
The upcoming conference aims to support environmental initiatives and develop innovative solutions that enhance community well-being through sustainable and green technologies.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox