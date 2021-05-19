Ajman: A 25-year-old Emirati man, identified as S.A, died in a traffic accident in Ajman early Tuesday.
The Emirati’s vehicle crashed into a lorry in Al Hamidiyah.
Lieutenant Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, said that the accident occurred at 4.15 am on Shaikh Mohammad bin Zayed Road near Al Hamidiyah Bridge. The young man died after his vehicle collided with a truck whose driver swerved suddenly and changed lanes. The Emirati’s vehicle overturned several times with the driver inside.
Upon receiving the report, police, national ambulance and civil defence patrols rushed to the scene of the accident and released the driver from the vehicle. He was taken to hospital but he died.
Lt.Col. Al Falasi called on all drivers to pay attention to the road while driving.