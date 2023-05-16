Emirati man and woman die in Fujairah accident

Fujairah: Two Emiratis, a 17-year-old teenager and a 44-year-old woman, died following a collision between a truck and two other vehicles on Yabsa bypass road heading towards Fujairah Port in Fujairah, on Tuesday afternoon. Two others in the vehicles sustained injuries which ranged between moderate and serious.
Colonel Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Fujairah Police, told Gulf News that the accident occurred due to overspeeding.
"The truck was carrying an overload of goods and was driving at high speed which led the driver to lose control over the vehicle and collided with two other vehicles," said Colonel Saleh.
The police operation room received a call on Tuesday afternoon, stating that a truck collided with two vehicles on Yabsa bypass road. Investigations revealed that the truck driver, an Arab national, was exceeding the speed limit and the vehicle was carrying an excess of goods than permitted.
The Fujairah Civil Defence team arrived on the spot and extinguished the fire generated due to the impact of the collision and rescued the individuals trapped among the wreckage of the vehicles. The injured people were immediately taken to the nearby hospital in an ambulance.