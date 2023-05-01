Ras Al Khaimah: An Asian driver died on Monday afternoon in a collision between two trucks, which led to their burning in Ras Al Khaimah, police said.
Ras Al Khaimah Police Operations Room received call on Monday afternoon reporting a collision between two trucks, which caused them to catch fire and resulted in the death of the driver of one of the two trucks. The authorities had moved quickly to the scene of the accident.
The emergency crew including civil defence and the search and rescue department dealt with the fire. The body of the driver was recovered from the wrecked truck and transported by ambulance to a hospital.
The traffic authorities took over the case and are completing the legal procedures.