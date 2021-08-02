Abu Dhabi: Emirati company G20 on Sunday signed a strategic partnership agreement with American firm PharmXGen to supply and distribute the newest rapid antigen tests in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena).
The agreement, was signed by Dr Mubarak Al Ameri, chairman of the G20 board of directors, and Bill Henwood, president of PharmXGen.
“We are very pleased to cooperate PharmXGen, and we will be the exclusive agent for the company’s innovative intranasal rapid antigen tests, as they achieve speed in showing the test results in a period of time ranging from 3-10 minutes, with a 100 per cent efficiency.
"These tests have been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration and they are used in the US, United Kingdom, Germany and a number of countries in the world,” Dr Al Ameri said. “The new tests will help in organising events and activities and speeding up entry to government and private institutions and facilities such as airports, hospitals or the headquarters of institutions and departments,” he added.
Read more
- Are you suffering from bad breath? Get it treated now, advise doctors
- Egyptian expatriate in Sharjah — mother to three daughters — delivers quadruplet sons
- An oral COVID vaccine is nearly ready, will it help end the pandemic?
- Life of premature baby with ruptured lung saved by quick-thinking doctor in Sharjah
“We are pleased to cooperate with Emirati company G20, which will be the exclusive agent for our products, especially those related to rapid antigen tests, as we have succeeded in creating and developing innovations that can show the results within ten minutes,” Henwood said.