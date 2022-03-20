Dubai: On Sunday, Emirates Draw hosted a live draw for what was called the biggest prize pot in the UAE, of Dh100,000,000. Sunday's episode also had a special segment for the occasion of Mother's Day which is celebrated on March 21. The winning number must match all 7 digits of the chosen random number from right to left.
Matching six numbers will give the ticket holder a prize of Dh777,777 which was won on Sunday. The randomly chosen number this Sunday was 0451978, and the numbers had to be matched in the exact sequence from right to left. The total prize money distributed on Sunday based on this number was over Dh1.7 million.
Seven ticket holders will win a guaranteed Dh77,777 each every week, while matching 5 to 2 numbers of the random chosen number will also get holders prizes of various amounts.
This week's guaranteed winners were chosen at the beginning of the live show.