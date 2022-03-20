Emirates Draw
Emirates Draw is supporting marine biodiversity through its support of a ‘Coral Reef Programme’ in Fujairah that is expected to plant more than 1.5 million coral reef polyps. Each Dh50 entry into thh draw goes toward one coral polyp. Image Credit: Emirates Draw/Facebook

Dubai: On Sunday, Emirates Draw hosted a live draw for what was called the biggest prize pot in the UAE, of Dh100,000,000. Sunday's episode also had a special segment for the occasion of Mother's Day which is celebrated on March 21. The winning number must match all 7 digits of the chosen random number from right to left.

Matching six numbers will give the ticket holder a prize of Dh777,777 which was won on Sunday. The randomly chosen number this Sunday was 0451978, and the numbers had to be matched in the exact sequence from right to left. The total prize money distributed on Sunday based on this number was over Dh1.7 million.

EMIRATES DRAW
Winners of random draw on Sunday Image Credit: YouTube/Emirates Draw

Previous winners

Seven ticket holders will win a guaranteed Dh77,777 each every week, while matching 5 to 2 numbers of the random chosen number will also get holders prizes of various amounts.

This week's guaranteed winners were chosen at the beginning of the live show.

Emirates Draw
First set of winners who took home Dh77,777 Image Credit: Emirates Draw/YouTube
Emirates Draw
Second set of winners of Dh77,777 each Image Credit: Emirates Draw/YouTube