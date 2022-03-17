Dubai: Thanks to a random selection made by his three-year-old son, Indian expatriate Ajith Ashok is now richer by Dh77,777 — thanks to the latest round of Emirates Draw.

He said: “I couldn’t believe it. I only found out because I was randomly looking at the Emirates Draw website to see who had won and then I checked to see if I received anything and there was this email! My wife was very happy, but she shared my hesitation about whether it was all true. So, she encouraged me to call the Customer Service number and they confirmed that I had won,” added the 34-year-old medical coder who now plans to use the money to pay off his debts.

He continued: “I was planning to go to a bank and ask for a loan, but my gut feeling directed me to participate in Emirates Draw. So I opened the website. I was a bit distracted, so my son began selecting random numbers on the screen and once he was done, I thought I’d just go with his choices.”

Ashok confirmed he would continue participating in Emirates Draw and hoped that he would win again.

Raffle draw winners

Fellow Indian expatriate Somil Porwal shared Ashok’s joy at being one of the latest seven lucky raffle draw winners. “I’m not a regular participant, but I thought that I’d try and I couldn’t believe it when I saw my name on the screen,” said Porwal, laughing.

A friend of the 27-year-old finance manager initially alerted him that he had won Dh77,777. Porwal said: “I was so happy when I found out that it was true. I also checked my inbox and found an email from Emirates Draw, confirming that I had won. I’ve always wanted to support my community and now, thanks to Emirates Draw, I have the chance to do that.”

Computer engineer Prabakaran M., a regular participant, said the joy at finding out that he was among this week’s winners was yet to subside. “I participate every week and it feels like I’ve finally achieved something great after being patient for a long time. It’s the first time that I have won anything. I plan to settle my debt with some of my winnings and then I’ll decide what to do with the remaining amount,” the father-of-one, who has lived in the UAE for more than 11 years, said.

Another Indian expatriate, who was not identified, also won Dh77,777.

