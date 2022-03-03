Dubai: A 53-year old Iranian expatriate, who lost his business to the pandemic, can now rebuild his life after winning Dh77,777 from Emirates Draw.

Daryoush Rahiminejad, who lives in Sharjah with his family, said: “I had a ready-made garment shop but when the pandemic hit, I lost it and life was hard. But now, thanks to Emirates Draw, I can open another shop and continue to provide for my family.”

Rahiminejad, a father of three who has lived in the UAE for over 30 years, added: “I was so happy when I saw my name on the screen while watching the live stream on Facebook, especially since this is the second time that I participate in Emirates Draw. It’s wonderful that Emirates Draw gives people of all backgrounds, like me, the opportunity to win. I’m definitely participating again and am encouraging all my friends to participate too.”

Spur of the moment

Meanwhile, it was a spur of the moment decision for fellow Sharjah resident Masood Akhtar Magadumsaheb Khazi that resulted in Dh77,777 good fortune.

The Indian expatriate said: “I decided to participate one hour before the website closed for new entries and was so excited when I found out that I had won. I was watching the live stream on YouTube with my family, and we were all very happy when my name appeared. A friend also called to say that he saw my name and we celebrated together.”

Khazi said he will continue to participate in Emirates Draw. He added: “I plan to use my winnings to help my family as well as give to charity. I’m very motivated to keep trying my luck and God willing, I may win the Dh100 million Grand Prize.”

How to play?

To date, over Dh17 million has been presented in prize money to over 13,000 winners since the organisation’s inception in September 2021. The grand prize remains at Dh100 million until a single person or a group of people match all seven numbers correctly.