Dubai: Emirates Draw today announced another FAST5 Grand Prize winner, with Magesh Kumar Natarajan from India securing Dh25,000 monthly for the next 25 years - a total of Dh7.5 million. Natarajan is the first Grand Prize winner from outside the UAE.
The 49-year-old is a project manager based in Ambur, in India’s Tamil Nadu state.
“I really appreciate the fact that Emirates Draw also promotes a great cause with its Coral Reef Restoration Programme, so participating seemed like the right choice,” said Magesh.
The married father of two checked the Emirates Draw app, in hopes for any sign of a win. When he finally saw that he had matched all five numbers, making him the FAST5 Grand Prize Winner, he couldn’t believe it. It was only when Emirates Draw made the life-changing call that Magesh genuinely believed that he won.
“It was an unbelievable moment that turned out to be one of the happiest and memorable days of my life.”
With this win, Magesh’s priority is to give back to the community and support those in need. In addition, he plans to invest in his daughters’ education and secure a brighter future for his family.
Mohammad Behroozian Alawadhi, Managing Partner, Emirates Draw, said: “Having another Grand Prize Winner in such an impressively brief span reaffirms FAST5’s unparalleled pace in delivering Grand Prizes. Our vision extends beyond just games; we aim to touch and transform as many lives as possible globally.”