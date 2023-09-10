Dubai: A Philippines national yesterday won a prize that will pay out Dh25,000 each month for the next 25 years, in Emirates Draw.
“Following a comprehensive verification process, the winner’s full details will be revealed soon,” Emirates Draw said today.
The development marks the second Grand Prize Winner for the FAST5 game, held yesterday, less than eight weeks since the first winner.
Also last night, Emirates Draw FAST5 announced three Raffle Draw winners of Dh75,000, Dh50,000, and Dh25,000 respectively.
Paul Chader, Head of Marketing, Emirates Draw, said: “Seeing dreams realised through our Emirates Draw FAST5 game is both humbling and inspiring. It’s not just a game; it’s a dream for many, a journey of hope and transformation. Our recent winner from the Philippines stands for this promise.”