Dh25k per month for 25 years

Freilyn Angob is set to receive a substantial Dh25,000 per month for the next 25 years.

In compliance with UAE laws, Emirates Draw has committed to ensuring the monthly payment of this prize for the duration. Freilyn’s win emphasizes FAST5’s reputation for being the fastest path to winning the Grand Prize and achieving financial security.

Unforgettable moment

“I will never forget that moment. I thought to myself again, maybe I won a small cash prize. But when I received the congratulatory email mentioning that I won the Grand Prize, me and my fiancé jumped from joy,” Freilyn mentioned.

Overwhelmed with happiness, she couldn’t hold back her emotions. “We were planning to get married, but my financial condition did not help. This win will end all my worries and give me financial security for a long time,” Freilyn continued.

Commenting on the second FAST5 Grand Prize win, Paul Chader, Head of Marketing at Emirates Draw, said: “We are excited to have another Grand Prize Winner in such a short time. This reiterates the fact that Emirates Draw stands as a beacon of hope, providing participants with multiple opportunities not just to win, but to transform their lives, turning countless dreams into reality.”

Medical worries

Angob, 32, has been residing and working in the UAE for the last 10 years. Growing up, Freilyn’s family made a living with a small store managed by her father. Her financial situation had always been a source of constant worry, and things took a turn for the worse when her father was diagnosed with cancer while she was in school. Freilyn bravely took the family responsibility on her shoulders and moved to the UAE in search of better job opportunities to support her family. She started her career as a Dental Nurse then aspired to build her career in a different field. She pursued further education and became a laser technician.

Dreaming of a better life, Freilyn decided to participate in the FAST5 game using her preferred numbers unknowing that she would win big after only winning the AED 5 prize in the EASY6 draw the day before.

Winner’s story

Freilyn’s message to her fellow kabayans: “Emirates Draw FAST5 offers a one-of-a-kind Grand Prize that promises a worry-free life for years to come. Today it’s me and tomorrow, it could be you, so keep playing and wait for your turn to win big!”

The winner’s story shows the strength of the human spirit. Despite challenges, Freilyn’s surprise Grand Prize brought joy and hope to her and her loved ones.

