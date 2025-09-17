GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Emergencies

UAE: Rat-caused gas leak triggers explosion, seriously injures maid in Ras Al Khaimah

Civil defence warns of rat danger after gas explosion

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
The blast, caused by a rat chewing through a kitchen gas pipe, happened late in the evening while the family was gathered at their mother’s nearby home.
The blast, caused by a rat chewing through a kitchen gas pipe, happened late in the evening while the family was gathered at their mother’s nearby home.
Shutterstock

Ras Al Khaimah: A 42-year-old Filipina domestic worker was left fighting for her life after a powerful gas explosion ripped through a family home in Al Safi, Ras Al Khaimah.

The blast, caused by a rat chewing through a kitchen gas pipe, happened late in the evening while the family was gathered at their mother’s nearby home. The maid, who had been working with the family for only a month, was alone in the house when the accident struck.

Speaking to Gulf News , Musbah Mohammad, 38, Emirati  government employee and a member of the family,  said they were shocked when they heard the loud explosion. “After Isha prayer, we heard a big blast, but we never expected it was from our own house,” he recalled.

According to investigators, the maid unknowingly triggered the disaster when she entered the kitchen and either switched on the stove or the light. The spark ignited the leaking gas, causing an explosion so strong that it destroyed the kitchen, shattered dishes, damaged furniture, and shook nearby homes.

Neighbors said they heard the explosion from several houses away. Emergency teams rushed to the scene, evacuating the house and helping the injured maid. Even after the blast, gas continued to leak, making the situation extremely dangerous.

The maid was first taken to Fujairah Hospital with severe burns covering 98 percent of her body, before being transferred to Khalifa Hospital. “Her injuries are now about 68 percent, and she has already undergone surgery,” Mohammad told Gulf News.

Authorities confirmed that rats can pose a serious threat by damaging gas pipes, leading to deadly leaks.

 Civil Defence officials stressed the importance of regular gas safety checks, ensuring proper ventilation in kitchens, and shutting off gas valves immediately if a leak is suspected.

Police and Civil Defence teams said this was not the first case in which rodents had caused a gas-related accident. They urged residents to remain vigilant.

Safety tips: What to do if you smell gas at home

  • Evacuate everyone from the house until the smell is gone.

  • Do not light matches, cigarettes, or start any fire.

  • Avoid turning on lights or electrical switches, as sparks can trigger explosions.

  • Close all gas valves, including the main supply, tightly.

  • Ventilate the house by opening windows and doors.

Related Topics:
Ras Al Khaimah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A mesmerizing sunrise at Wadi Shah, Ras Al Khaimah.

UAE autumn begins Sept 22 with cooler temperatures

2m read
Construction begins on the Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub, spread across 335 acres in Al Ghail Industrial Area.

India’s Rana to invest $10b in UAE manufacturing hub

2m read
Both infants were moved to another facility after the footage surfaced, but they did not survive.

India: 2 babies die after rat bites in Indore hospital

2m read
Karuvathadam Bhaskaran died of rat fever a few days ago, while two others remain under treatment. Illustrative image.

Kerala on alert after rat fever death, brain infection

2m read