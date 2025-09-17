UAE: Rat-caused gas leak triggers explosion, seriously injures maid in Ras Al Khaimah

Civil defence warns of rat danger after gas explosion
Ras Al Khaimah: A 42-year-old Filipina domestic worker was left fighting for her life after a powerful gas explosion ripped through a family home in Al Safi, Ras Al Khaimah.
The blast, caused by a rat chewing through a kitchen gas pipe, happened late in the evening while the family was gathered at their mother’s nearby home. The maid, who had been working with the family for only a month, was alone in the house when the accident struck.
Speaking to Gulf News , Musbah Mohammad, 38, Emirati government employee and a member of the family, said they were shocked when they heard the loud explosion. “After Isha prayer, we heard a big blast, but we never expected it was from our own house,” he recalled.
According to investigators, the maid unknowingly triggered the disaster when she entered the kitchen and either switched on the stove or the light. The spark ignited the leaking gas, causing an explosion so strong that it destroyed the kitchen, shattered dishes, damaged furniture, and shook nearby homes.
Neighbors said they heard the explosion from several houses away. Emergency teams rushed to the scene, evacuating the house and helping the injured maid. Even after the blast, gas continued to leak, making the situation extremely dangerous.
The maid was first taken to Fujairah Hospital with severe burns covering 98 percent of her body, before being transferred to Khalifa Hospital. “Her injuries are now about 68 percent, and she has already undergone surgery,” Mohammad told Gulf News.
Authorities confirmed that rats can pose a serious threat by damaging gas pipes, leading to deadly leaks.
Civil Defence officials stressed the importance of regular gas safety checks, ensuring proper ventilation in kitchens, and shutting off gas valves immediately if a leak is suspected.
Police and Civil Defence teams said this was not the first case in which rodents had caused a gas-related accident. They urged residents to remain vigilant.
Evacuate everyone from the house until the smell is gone.
Do not light matches, cigarettes, or start any fire.
Avoid turning on lights or electrical switches, as sparks can trigger explosions.
Close all gas valves, including the main supply, tightly.
Ventilate the house by opening windows and doors.
