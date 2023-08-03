Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority teams have successfully controlled a fire that broke out in a commercial building in Mussafah.
The building was evacuated and no injuries occurred, according to authorities.
Cooling and smoke ventilation procedures are currently underway, the police said.
The relevant authorities have urged the public to seek information from official sources only.