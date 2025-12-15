Three killed, several injured in UAE road accident

Preliminary investigations revealed that a vehicle collided with a car in front
Umm Al Quwain: Three workers were killed and several others seriously injured in a major traffic accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road last week.
Colonel Mohammed Obaid Al Muhairi, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said seven workers were standing by the roadside when a light vehicle struck them on a stretch of road with a speed limit of 120 km/h.
“The police operations room received an emergency call reporting the incident, and patrols along with emergency services rushed to the scene,” Colonel Al Muhairi added. “The injured received immediate medical attention and were transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment.”
According to police, the accident occurred in the evening after the workers had been dropped off by a bus at the end of their workday and were waiting for another vehicle to pick them up. Preliminary investigations revealed that a vehicle collided with a car in front, and due to the driver’s inattention, the rear vehicle veered off the road and struck the workers directly, killing three and injuring the others.
Investigations also indicated that the driver was distracted and failed to pay attention to the road. The driver has been taken into custody for further legal action.
Colonel Al Muhairi urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on high-speed roads, strictly adhere to traffic laws, and remain alert at all times to prevent such tragic incidents.
