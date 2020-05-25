A mosque in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Eid Al Adha is predicted to begin on July 31, a top UAE astronomer said on Sunday.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said July 31 will mark the first day of Eid Al Adha astronomically.

According to calculations, the crescent of Dhu Al Hijja will be born on Monday and will be clearly visible after the sunset of Tuesday. This means that Wednesday, June 22 will mark the first of Dhu Al Hijja.

The first day of Eid Al Adha always falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijja and one day after Arafat Day. Saudi Arabia has yet to decide whether Hajj will be cancelled due to the spread of coronavirus.

The year-round umrah pilgrimage was suspended in March to mitigate the spread of the virus. In early April, Saudi authorities asked Muslims to temporarily defer preparations and hold on to Hajj plans due to the COVID-19 outbreak.