Sharjah: Ahead of the new academic year, shopping malls, libraries, and stationeries taking part in the Sharjah Summer Promotions have announced the launch of the ‘Back-to-School’ campaign, offering discounts and deals on a wide range of school supplies, including apparel, stationery, and electronic devices.
Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) as part of the Sharjah Summer Promotions, the campaign will conclude on September 9, offering parents and students discounts reaching up to 75 per cent on a various school products.
Hana Al Suwaidi, Head of Festivals and Shows Department, SCCI, said: “The back-to-school initiative is witnessing this year an impressive participation by shopping malls, libraries, and stores, all of which are offering attractive deals on a large selection of products at incredible discounts. This will certainly contribute to stimulating the business activity in Sharjah’s stationery and school supplies sectors and will increase sales significantly compared to previous periods.”
Amal Al Hosani, Head of the Sharjah Summer Promotions Media Committee, said the back-to-school campaign is an annual initiative launched by the Chamber in line with its social responsibility. The campaign aims to support and help parents and students buy their school necessities before schools and universities resume by taking advantage of special offers made by various retail stores.