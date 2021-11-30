Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of Tmrw and GEMS Education. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Tmrw, a new and scalable Learning Operating System (LearnOS) for global education with a mission to help bring quality education to every child, was launched today.

Its interoperable All-In-One Integrated Platform is built to be accessible and affordable for government-funded schools operating in both developed as well as developing countries. In particular, it seeks to reach out to all students irrespective of their background or their ability to pay. It is designed to cater to the needs of every curriculum, context and mode of learning, whether brick and mortar, virtual or blended. Tmrw’s vision over time is to underpin learning, teaching and the operational needs of K12 education, higher education and life-long learning.

‘Quality education, the great equaliser’

Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of Tmrw and GEMS Education, said: “Quality education is the great equaliser. It bridges the gap between the rich and the poor and gives us the greatest opportunity to improve the state of our world.

“We have built this platform to be accessible and affordable for government-funded schools in every corner of the world. We seek to reach all students irrespective of their background or their ability to pay. Ultimately, our vision is to give every child their birth-right of a great education and provide hope for a better future.”

Varkey, who also founded the Global Teacher Prize, has ensured that Tmrw is teacher-led from the drawing board to its final rollout. Uniquely, he has been able to draw upon the teaching talent within the GEMS schools network, which includes 20,000 inspired and qualified teachers, teaching support staff and school administrators from all nationalities, delivering seven different curricula in 16 countries.

Seamless experience for all

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has emphasised the urgent need for an integrated technological solution for global education that can streamline end-to-end processes and utilise data to improve teaching and learning, while providing a seamless experience for all. Tmrw seeks to fill this void by providing an education eco-system that offers far more than a traditional, stand-alone learning or school management system. Working in collaboration with schools and teachers, Tmrw will become an accepted LearnOS of global education — giving every learner an opportunity to participate in the future.

Tmrw’s EdTech platform includes a comprehensive suite of modules that can be introduced as a full ecosystem or as bolt-ons that are interoperable with technologies from other providers, offering schools the efficiency gains that integration can bring.

The platform includes modules to manage and oversee the curriculum, assessment, and track student progress. It has non-academic functionalities such as sports management, counselling and well-being. It allows schools to manage parent and student relations and includes custom-built health and child safety guarding features. It also includes back-office operations such as revenue management, human resources, payroll, finance and procurement.

Key facets

Tmrw is not just a technology company, but an education transformation company that offers comprehensive educational services such as:

• Tmrw Academy: Focused on professional development including teacher training.

• Education Command Centre: Serving policy-makers with real-time decision-making capabilities at a national level.

• Tech-In-A-Box: Comprehensive technology backbone covering the school eco-system, end to end.

• Tmrw Advisory Services: For educational institutions on curriculum design, digital transformation, school improvement and nation-wide educational strategies.

Spun out from GEMS Education, Tmrw has been incorporated as the independent technology entity of GEMS and so will draw on the experience of the largest private KG to grade 12 education provider in the world, where its solutions have proven themselves to be scalable and effective with real students in a real classroom environment. GEMS Education, since it was founded 62 years ago, has provided a quality and values driven education throughout the world.

During the pandemic, GEMS Education moved seamlessly online from the start of the crisis because for the last decade it has built, tested, and constantly improved an education platform with real teachers and real students in real classrooms. This culture of improvement, driven both by analytics and constant engagement with the experience of teachers and partners, will be at the heart of Tmrw.

‘Moving away from the conventional patterns’

Today, GEMS is the only private-sector education operator with an all-inclusive platform for teachers, pupils, and parents. That experience is the foundation of Tmrw, which seeks to create an impact on a billion learners through technology, backed by a team that has touched millions of lives over decades.