Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree No. 11 of 2023 regarding the dissolution of the Sharjah Education Council.
The decree stipulates that the Sharjah Education Council, which was organised by Law No. 1 of 2023, will be dissolved as of April 1, 2023 .
According to the decree, a permanent committee will be established in the emirate of Sharjah called ‘Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence and Excellence Committee and Councils of Parents of Male and Female Students’, which has full legal capacity to perform the necessary actions, and is affiliated with the central government of the emirate.
The Committee specialises in the technical, administrative and financial supervision of the Award and the Councils in the cities and regions of Sharjah.
A decision shall be issued by the Ruler of Sharjah or his representative to form the Committee and define its tasks and work system.
According to the decree, the management of the Award, the Office of the Councils, and the Office of the Secretary-General of the Sharjah Education Council shall be attached to the Committee with their allocations approved in the Council’s budget.