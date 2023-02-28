Abu Dhabi: UAE public schools are administering computer-based exams for the first time for Grades 3 to 12, the Emirates School Establishment (ESE) has announced.
The digital assessments are being held in tandem with paper-based tests on a trial basis between February 27 and March 3, ESE said in a statement. In a series of posts on its social media platforms, ESE announced that the trial exams are being held to ensure that students are ready for the new testing model. It will also give students and educators a chance to provide feedback.
Exam format
The new system aims to improve the quality of education, and provide better support to students. Computer-based exams will be administered for assessments in Arabic, English, Math, Physics, and Science, and they will involve a series of multiple-choice questions to test students’ knowledge of the curriculum.
Wider plan
The move aims to modernise the educational system in the UAE and provide students with a more efficient and user-friendly way to take exams. The Emirates School Establishment said it is committed to making education more accessible and interactive for students, and better align it with the needs of modern workplaces. The new test model will contribute to developing students’ skills in several areas, including scientific analysis and critical and creative thinking.
Meanwhile, private schools that offer the Ministry of Education’s curriculum have already initiated training for their students in paper-based tests to enhance their writing skills. Officials have also met with educators to familiarise them with the new model of testing for the second trimester exams.
The ESE was established by federal decree in 2016, and it oversees and develops the UAE public education sector.