Gulf News Edufair , taking place at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, from March 17-19, will be the largest edition yet, with more than 50 top institutions and education service providers from the UAE and abroad showcasing hundreds of undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and professional courses to prepare learners for the future of work.

Now in its fourth edition, the UAE’s most influential education show gathers top academics, industry professionals, policy makers, career counsellors and HR practitioners to spearhead discussions on the future of education; in-demand degrees for tomorrow's workforce; and how to harness the right skills and experience to adapt to a changing world.

The theme of future readiness in a disruptive world runs through multiple elements of the exhibition, including workshops, counselling sessions, fireside chats and panel discussions.

"The past two years have only reinforced the critical value of events and experiences in connecting people,” says David George, Publisher of agnc3 by Gulf News, the organisers of Edufair.

“We can proudly say today that Edufair has become the benchmark for interface with the education industry in the UAE and beyond. The March iteration will be the largest yet, with more than 50 top institutions and education service providers, participating from the UAE and abroad. Parents and students can expect to interact face-to-face with top-tier, established names in education from the UAE and beyond."

When and where

Gulf News Edufair

March 17-19; from 11am – 7pm

Venue: The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre

Register now on https://gnedufair.com/

Find the right career path

Choosing a university is one of the most significant decisions students make in their lifetime and decision-making doesn’t always come easy. This can be especially stressful in a world characterised by change, uncertainty, and ambiguity. As the benchmark for interface with the education industry, consultants, educators and career counsellors will guide students pick the right college and course that match their interests, learning style, budget and career goal.

What’s new at Edufair

Along with showcasing higher education in the UAE and other Western nations, Gulf News Edufair, for the first time, will put the spotlight on courses and degrees in India.

“India is a preferred destination for international students and Gulf News Edufair provides an excellent opportunity to showcase India’s leadership in higher education to a large and diverse group of students and parents in the UAE,” says Kapil Suri, Director, AdmissionLelo, a Delhi-based platform connecting India's top colleges with candidates looking for courses and degrees.

“Furthermore, Edufair has a strong reputation and is well-regarded by both students and institutions. Participating in this fair can enhance the visibility of institutions we promote, increase awareness of the programmes available in India, and help us establish valuable partnerships with other institutions and organisations,” he says.

AdmissionLelo will promote career-ready degrees available in its partner universities and technical institutes in a wide range of disciplines – from engineering, medicine, and law, to courses in emerging fields such as data science, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

“We will also have special offers and discounts on course fees for the visitors of Gulf News Edufair,” adds Suri.

Gulf News Edufair has a packed agenda of panel discussions, workshops and career counselling sessions Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

This year, Gulf News has further expanded the scope of the event with the inclusion of top schools and nurseries from the UAE and abroad, creating a one-stop destination for everything parents need to know about education – from early learning, primary and secondary education to higher studies.

Bukhatir Education Advancement and Management (BEAM), which has confirmed its participation for the show, will showcase the ethos and unique curricula of Creative Science Schools that focus on the overall development of children, says Shadi Hassan, General Manager.

“Here parents can interact with our educational experts who can assist them in choosing the right school for their children. They can also find out about various scholarships for academic merit and Quran proficiency; discounts for siblings and privilege membership card holders; as well as corporate partner concessions,” says Hassan.

Meanwhile, Charms Education and Immigration Services will help prospective students learn everything they need to know about studying in Canada. Expert career counsellors from Charms Education will answer queries from students and families about higher education in Canada, whether it’s admission requirement, degrees offered, visa and accommodation options, or part-time work opportunities, the cost of different degrees, finance and scholarships, and campus life.

Image Credit: Gulf News

Value for exhibitors

Gulf News Edufair will enable exhibitors to showcase new courses and degree programmes, connect with the UAE’s thriving student community, discuss the timelines and admission requirement for September 2023 intake and network with industry peers.

Heriot-Watt University Dubai, an exhibitor at Gulf News Edufair, is looking forward to promote over 90 different programmes from the foundation level to undergraduate, postgraduate, and research levels. “Some of the most popular programmes that we will showcase at the event are our degrees in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Mechanical Engineering, Psychology with Coaching, BBA, Construction Project Management, Commercial Management and Quantity Surveying, Architectural Engineering, and Interior Design,” says Gary Fernandes, Head of Prospect Experience.

For the visitors of Gulf News Edufair, Heriot-Watt University Dubai has an exciting offer. “Interested students can avail a discount of Dh8,000 on the first year’s fee as well as a fee waiver on the application fee of Dh315,” says Fernandes.

Industry feedback

If the response to the past edition of Edufair is a measure of the event’s success, participants and exhibitors should be really excited: the 2022 edition brought together more than 30 exhibitors, and recorded over 8,000 registrations and 7,000 visitors to the show.

“Gulf News Edufair has been a good platform for us to meet and engage with prospective students interested in pursuing higher education at Heriot-Watt University Dubai. Education fairs are a convenient way for students and their families to access information, have their queries answered and meet with admissions staff from the university,” says Fernandes.

After a successful show last year, ACCA, one of the world’s leading accountancy qualifications for finance professionals, has once again signed-up for Edufair. “We will reach out to potential students looking for career choices in the finance sector and guide them about ACCA qualification,” says Ahmad Bilal Manzoor, Business Relationship Executive - Middle East, adding, “The experience of participating at Edufair in 2022 was exceptional. It was really good value for money. The kind of visibility we received at the show was phenomenal and the support we got from the entire team of Gulf News was commendable.”

Who’s participating in 2023?

Some of Gulf News Edufair’s confirmed exhibitors are Ajman University, Amity University Dubai, Bukhatir Education Advancement & Management (BEAM), Charms Education & Immigration, De Montfort University, Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation, Global Business Studies, Gulf Medical University, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Middlesex University Dubai, Regent Institute Middle East, RIT Dubai, University of Birmingham Dubai, University of West London and PwC's Academy.

The platinum sponsor of the event is Y-Axis; knowledge partner is ACCA, silver sponsor is Canadian university of Dubai; study abroad partner is Futures Abroad; counselling partner is Global Study; and financial support partner is Phoenix Financial Training.

If you haven’t signed up for an exhibition stand yet, email agncevents@gulfnews.com.