Dubai: The UAE’s National Programme for Artificial Intelligence (AI) has launched the ‘Learn AI Platform’ to enhance student awareness about the latest developments in the field of AI.
The platform introduces youth to the most prominent universities and academic institutions that provide courses in various specialisations under AI, in addition to the government and private sector entities that provide scholarships in this sector.
The initiative aims to prepare a new generation of skilled Emiratis, and enables students and high school graduates to make use of the best available options to pursue academic fulfilment and promote their future career. The platform helps future talents to serve the UAE, leveraging accurate data presented on it about vital disciplines that best meet the requirements of the future labour market.
Platform partners
Partnering ministries, government entities, and universities include Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Ministry of Education, Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Dubai Police, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), DP World, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Mohammad Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, and Khalifa University.
Key goals
Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, said under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE government is keen to empower young Emirati talents with knowledge about future specialisations. Al Olama added that the platform is designed to identify the accredited courses and universities that provide high-quality education.
The platform supports the achievement of the objectives of the National AI Strategy, including promoting the UAE’s position as a global leader in applying AI technology in priority sectors, improving government performance, creating an innovative work ecosystem, developing new markets, and attracting and training talents in the field of AI.
The National Program for Artificial Intelligence focuses on supporting AI and robotics, among other related technologies, to enhance and implement government initiatives and programme in all sectors.