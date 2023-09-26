Abu Dhabi: Mamoura British Academy, an Aldar Education school in Abu Dhabi, has been named as one of the top three contenders for the ‘World’s Best School Prizes’ in the environmental action category.

Aldar Education is the only education provider in the UAE and the Middle East to secure a place in this year’s top-three shortlist.

The journey towards sustainability at Mamoura British Academy began with humble recycling projects, which have since grown into a comprehensive sustainability programme. Students and staff are engaged in recycling and promoting sustainable food practices. The school has also introduced sustainable farming modules featuring hydroponic gardens and innovative water fountains capable of converting air into safe drinking water.

Beyond these initiatives, Mamoura British Academy integrates sustainability into its core curriculum, such as the recently-introduced Industry Partnership Curriculum, which aims to provide students with opportunities to apply their learning in real-life context by establishing connections and collaborations with global companies.

Founded in 2022 by T4 Education, the World’s Best School Prizes recognise and celebrate schools demonstrating excellence in areas such as Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity, and Supporting Healthy Lives. Winners are selected by a Judging Academy from various sectors and are awarded $50,000 each.

The winner will be announced in November 2023.

Aldar Education has four schools that have received the Eco-Schools Green Flag in acknowledgment of their performance in environmental education and hands-on learning initiatives.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group CEO of Aldar and Vice Chairman of Aldar Education, said: “It fills me with immense pride to witness one of our schools make history. Mamoura’s outstanding achievement as one of the top three finalists in the environmental action category for the World’s Best School Prizes represents a key milestone in our educational efforts and our unwavering commitment to promoting sustainability across all levels. We believe in the pivotal role of early education in nurturing a culture of sustainability and in equipping future generations with the knowledge and values necessary to address the global climate change challenge.”