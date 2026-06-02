Tributes pour in for educator who taught generations and helped build the UAE's schools
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid tribute on Tuesday to Dr Mahmoud Ahmed Al Qaisiya, one of the pioneering educators who helped lay the foundations of the country's modern education system, following his passing.
In a post on X, Sheikh Mohamed said Al Qaisiya was a key figure in the UAE's formative years, praising his contributions to education and his work alongside the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
"I extend my sincere condolences to the family of Dr Mahmoud Al Qaisiya, who played a key role as a pioneering teacher and educator during the early years of the UAE," Sheikh Mohamed wrote. "Working alongside the late Sheikh Zayed, he was instrumental in advancing our nation's education sector and leaves a prominent legacy. May he rest in peace."
Widely regarded as one of the country's founding educators, Al Qaisiya taught and mentored generations of students during the decades following the establishment of the Union, while contributing to the preparation of national talent that would later support the country's development journey.
Al Qaisiya was also closely associated with the education of several sons of the late Sheikh Zayed. During the early years of nation-building, he oversaw the educational development of a number of young sheikhs, earning widespread respect within Emirati society and among leaders who witnessed the UAE's beginnings.
Educators said Al Qaisiya represented the model of the founding teacher whose influence extended beyond the classroom. In addition to academic instruction, he helped instil values, discipline and a sense of national identity at a time when the UAE was establishing its first educational institutions.
They noted that while many teachers contributed to building the country's modern education system, Al Qaisiya remained one of the most recognised figures of that generation, remembered for his dedication, integrity and commitment to Sheikh Zayed's vision of investing in people as the foundation of national progress.
News of his passing prompted an outpouring of tributes across social media, with educators, former students and members of the public recalling his contributions and describing him as an educator whose impact reached far beyond the classroom.