Dubai: GEMS Education Group is gearing up to receive students at its various schools in the UAE as of the beginning of the upcoming school year in September after four-month closure.
The UAE’s biggest private school group announced its readiness to welcome students for the school year 2020/2021. All precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the health and safety of all students.
GEMS schools were closed in March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
GEMS Education is the UAE’s biggest private school group. It operates more than 250 schools in 13 countries, including over 50 in the UAE, teaching around 174,000 students internationally in total.