Dubai: The seventh edition of the ‘UNESCO-Hamdan Prize for Teacher Development’ is now open for nominations.
Funded by the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, the prize is awarded every two years and recognises innovative practices that contribute to enhancing the quality of teaching and learning around the world, with priority given to developing countries and to marginalised and disadvantaged communities.
The prize of $300,000 will be divided between three winners.
Candidates should be institutions, organisations and educational or research institutes that are working to enhance the performance and effectiveness of teachers.
Applications are to be submitted in English or French by October 31 at midnight (Paris time, GMT+1) via a dedicated online platform.