UAE announces flexible working hours for federal employees as schools reopen

Parents can adjust arrival and departure times by up to 3 hours on the first school day
Abu Dhabi: Federal government employees in the UAE will be allowed to adjust their working hours as children return to school, under a back-to-school policy designed to give parents more flexibility at the start of the new academic year.
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said employees with children in primary school and above may arrive late or leave early on their child’s first school day so they can take them to and from school or home.
The total flexibility granted on that day must not exceed three hours, and will be subject to the systems in place at each federal entity and the approval of the employee’s direct manager.
The policy also takes into account differences in school starting dates depending on the curriculum followed by each school.
For employees with children attending nurseries or kindergartens, flexible arrival and departure times will be available throughout the first week of the academic year.
The total flexibility granted during that first week must not exceed three hours, according to the authority. It will similarly depend on the nursery or kindergarten’s starting date and require approval under the employee’s workplace rules.
The measures form part of the UAE Cabinet-approved Back to School Policy, which has been circulated to ministries and federal government entities to help employees support their children as classes resume.
The policy extends beyond the opening days of the academic year.
Federal entities may establish internal procedures allowing employees up to three hours of authorised absence to attend parent-teacher meetings at their children’s schools.
Employees may also be granted up to three hours to attend their children’s graduation ceremonies, school events or other activities.
Such arrangements must not disrupt the operations of the federal entity and must comply with the UAE’s federal government human resources legislation.
The authority said it would continue to support federal entities with the implementation of the policy.