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Dubai announces flexible summer working hours for government employees

New summer schedule gives staff shorter weeks and remote options

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Gulf News Report
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Dubai announces flexible summer working hours for government employees
Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has launched the 2026 edition of 'Our Flexible Summer', giving government employees more flexible working arrangements through the summer months.

Running from 29 June to 10 September 2026, the initiative offers two working models. Employees in the first group work seven hours a day from Monday to Thursday and four and a half hours on Friday. Those in the second group work eight hours a day from Monday to Thursday, with Friday off. Government entities may also apply remote working arrangements based on operational needs.

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR, said: "The 'Our Flexible Summer' initiative has demonstrated that employee wellbeing and quality of life do not come at the expense of performance. On the contrary, they are among the key enablers of institutional success and long-term sustainability. Through this initiative, we continue to develop more flexible and people-centric government work environments that enhance the employee experience and strengthen the future-readiness of government entities."

"The initiative reflects Dubai's government model that places people at the heart of development and recognises that investing in talent and quality of life is fundamental to enhancing productivity, innovation and sustainable performance. It also reinforces our commitment to developing more attractive, flexible and future-ready government workplaces that support Dubai's competitiveness and further strengthen its position as one of the world's leading destinations to live and work," he added.

The initiative is aligned with the objectives of the 'Year of Family', supporting a healthy balance between professional, family and social commitments while maintaining high standards of government service delivery.

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