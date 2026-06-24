Dubai announces flexible summer working hours for government employees

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR, said: "The 'Our Flexible Summer' initiative has demonstrated that employee wellbeing and quality of life do not come at the expense of performance. On the contrary, they are among the key enablers of institutional success and long-term sustainability. Through this initiative, we continue to develop more flexible and people-centric government work environments that enhance the employee experience and strengthen the future-readiness of government entities."