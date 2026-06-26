Seven-hour workdays to run from 29 June to 28 August under 'Our Summer, Balanced'
Ajman: The Ajman Government's Department of Human Resources has announced reduced official working hours for government employees during the summer as part of the Sayfuna Mutawazin ("Our Summer, Balanced") initiative, aimed at promoting work-life balance and supporting family wellbeing.
The initiative, which runs from 29 June to 28 August 2026, aligns with the UAE's Year of the Family and seeks to create a more flexible and supportive working environment while maintaining the efficiency of government services.
Under the circular, official working hours will be reduced to seven hours a day. Employees will work from 7:30am to 2:30pm, Monday to Thursday, while Friday working hours will be 7:30am to 12:00pm.
The Department said government entities may introduce flexible working arrangements, provided employees complete no fewer than the official working hours specified in the circular.
Entities operating on shift-based schedules have been instructed to determine working hours in line with their operational requirements while ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of public services.
The initiative is part of Ajman's broader efforts to enhance employee wellbeing, foster a healthier work environment and strengthen the balance between professional responsibilities and family life, in line with the social objectives of the Year of the Family.