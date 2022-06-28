Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Mezoun and Sumiya Al Ketbi on being among the top high-school achievers for the 2021-2022 academic year.
“I spoke with Mezoun and Sumiya Al Ketbi, who are among top-achieving high school pupils, to congratulate them on their academic achievement,” Sheikh Mohammed said. The Vice-President also took the opportunity to congratulate the parents of top achievers. “We congratulate top achievers, graduates and their parents, both mothers and fathers. We congratulate the nation on the new batch of sons and daughters, soldiers, men and women who are the leaders of the nation’s future,” he said.
Sheikh Mohammed said the country’s future is more beautiful and greater than ever.