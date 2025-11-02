GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

Sharjah International Book Fair 2025: Security teams conduct evacuation drills ahead of 44th edition

Badr Mohammed Saab said visitor safety is the organization's highest priority

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
To test their preparedness, the committee conducted a full-scale mock evacuation drill at the fair venue.
To test their preparedness, the committee conducted a full-scale mock evacuation drill at the fair venue.
Supplied

With just days to go before the opening of the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), security and emergency response teams have completed a final round of safety drills to prepare for the thousands of visitors expected at the 12-day cultural event.

The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) held a critical coordination meeting to finalize security protocols, evacuation procedures, and emergency response plans ahead of the fair, which runs from November 5 to 16 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Multi-agency teams test readiness

The security committee brought together representatives from multiple government and volunteer organizations, including Sharjah Police, Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, the SANID volunteer team, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and National Ambulance UAE.

During the meeting, officials reviewed task distribution and clarified the roles of each response team in case of emergencies. Evacuation procedures were given particular focus, with the Cooperation Gate at Expo Centre Sharjah designated as the main assembly point for evacuees.

To test their preparedness, the committee conducted a full-scale mock evacuation drill at the fair venue. The exercise assessed the readiness of safety teams, their ability to respond quickly, and the effectiveness of coordination among agencies.

The drill successfully evaluated communication systems, evacuation routes, and assembly points—critical elements for safely managing large crowds over the nearly two-week event.

Safety remains top priority

Badr Mohammed Saab, Director of Government Communications at SBA, said visitor safety is the organization's highest priority.

"The Sharjah International Book Fair welcomes thousands of visitors every year, which requires close cooperation among all relevant entities and the highest level of security readiness to ensure a safe and seamless experience for everyone," Saab said.

The comprehensive preparations underscore the SBA's commitment to hosting one of the region's largest cultural gatherings with maximum operational safety and public assurance.

The 44th edition of SIBF is expected to draw substantial crowds, featuring publishers, authors, and cultural activities from around the world.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More
Related Topics:
Sharjah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Will Smith will be a guest speaker at the Sharjah Book Fair.

Will Smith to hit the stage at Sharjah Book Fair

2m read
The Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2025 is set to be held from November 5 to 16 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

New literary, cultural experiences await SIBF visitors

3m read
Visitors to Sharjah International Book Fair can now use special shuttle bus and boat services from Dubai to Ajman.

Free shuttle bus, boat services for Sharjah Book Fair

2m read
Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 dates announced

Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 dates announced

2m read