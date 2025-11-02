Sharjah International Book Fair 2025: Security teams conduct evacuation drills ahead of 44th edition

Badr Mohammed Saab said visitor safety is the organization's highest priority
With just days to go before the opening of the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), security and emergency response teams have completed a final round of safety drills to prepare for the thousands of visitors expected at the 12-day cultural event.
The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) held a critical coordination meeting to finalize security protocols, evacuation procedures, and emergency response plans ahead of the fair, which runs from November 5 to 16 at Expo Centre Sharjah.
The security committee brought together representatives from multiple government and volunteer organizations, including Sharjah Police, Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, the SANID volunteer team, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and National Ambulance UAE.
During the meeting, officials reviewed task distribution and clarified the roles of each response team in case of emergencies. Evacuation procedures were given particular focus, with the Cooperation Gate at Expo Centre Sharjah designated as the main assembly point for evacuees.
To test their preparedness, the committee conducted a full-scale mock evacuation drill at the fair venue. The exercise assessed the readiness of safety teams, their ability to respond quickly, and the effectiveness of coordination among agencies.
The drill successfully evaluated communication systems, evacuation routes, and assembly points—critical elements for safely managing large crowds over the nearly two-week event.
Badr Mohammed Saab, Director of Government Communications at SBA, said visitor safety is the organization's highest priority.
"The Sharjah International Book Fair welcomes thousands of visitors every year, which requires close cooperation among all relevant entities and the highest level of security readiness to ensure a safe and seamless experience for everyone," Saab said.
The comprehensive preparations underscore the SBA's commitment to hosting one of the region's largest cultural gatherings with maximum operational safety and public assurance.
The 44th edition of SIBF is expected to draw substantial crowds, featuring publishers, authors, and cultural activities from around the world.
