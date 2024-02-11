Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Education on Sunday announced that all federal higher education institutions will transition to remote learning tomorrow, Monday, February 12.
The decision comes in light of the current weather conditions affecting the country. Additionally, the Ministry stressed that private universities have the discretion to assess the situation based on regional factors and individual circumstances, prioritising the welfare of students and the academic requirements.
Earlier in the day, the UAE Cabinet announced that government schools will operate remotely on Monday.
The Cabinet also said that tomorrow, Monday, will be a remote workday for all federal government employees. The decision excludes those in roles that necessitate being physically present at the workplace.