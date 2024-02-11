Dubai: Heading out? Be ready with your umbrellas as rainfall continues to pour in different parts of the UAE today. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the weather will be unstable and skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy. Expect rainfall of different intensities with lightning and thunder over scattered areas.

The weather bureau has reported light to moderate rain over Sweihan, Al Ain, Dibba in Fujairah, Musaffah and Al Khatim in Abu Dhabi. Moderate to heavy rain over Tarif, Al Mirfa, Al Hamra, Habshan and Um Laylah in Al Dhafra region.

Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to slippery roads in rain-affected areas.

Weather alert: Convective clouds in the UAE Image Credit: NCM/Instagram

The NCM issued an orange and yellow alert indicating the development of convective clouds over the country.

Convective clouds, which look similar to cotton balls piled on top of one another, are ideal for cloud seeding. The NCM monitors these clouds as they move over the country and dispatches cloud seeding flights , in order to maximise rainfall over the country.

According to an NCM spokesperson: “The country continues to be affected by unstable weather today until the night hours with the continuation of rain. Then the situation deepens again tomorrow morning early with the formation of cumulus clouds accompanied by heavy rainfall in different regions of the country, accompanied by downdraft winds sometimes up to 70 km/hr.

“The amounts of clouds is expected to gradually decrease from afternoon tomorrow and the chance of rain decreases at night.”

The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 23 and 26°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 21 to 25°C in the coastal areas and islands and 12 to 15°C over the mountains.

Lowest temperature in the UAE Image Credit: NCM/Instagram

The lowest temperature this morning was recorded at 6.5°C in Jais Mountain, Ras Al Khaimah at 7.15am.

We can expect light to moderate winds, becoming fresh and strong at times with cloud activity causing blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility. The winds will be in the Southeast to Northwest direction at the speed 15 – 25 reaching 45km/hr.