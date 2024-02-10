Keep your umbrellas ready for the next two days! After showers hit parts of the UAE last week, the Met officehas issued a weather forecast alerting that scattered rains, cloudy weather, thunder and lightning is expected on Sunday and Monday across the UAE.

A dip in temperatures is also expected on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the weather will be "unstable" on Sunday and Monday.

While the weather was partly cloudy on Saturday, the cloud cover is expected to gradually increase by night. Rain of different intensities is expected across the entire country, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaima, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah.

Forecast for Sunday, February 11

"[The weather will be] partly cloudy to cloudy, accompanied by some convective clouds, associated with rainfall of different intensities with lightning and thunder over scattered areas," the NCM forecast said.

Be on the look out if you are driving, as strong winds at times will cause dust storms, reducing visibility on the roads.

For those planning a trip to the beach on Sunday, beware as the sea will be rough at times, along the UAE's coastline, in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Temperature highs will be around 25 to 27°C in the coastal regions of Abu Dhabi, most parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, RAK, UAQ, and Fujairah. And, temperature lows will be between 17 to 19°C. Minimum temperature is expected to be around 4°C in the internal or mountainous parts of the country.

Forecast for Monday, February 12

Unstable weather will continue on Monday, according to the NCM, with rain of different intensities, thunder and lightning in scattered areas, and strong winds at times. The UAE will see a dip in temperatures on Monday, the NCM said.

Sea conditions are expected to be rough to very rough on Monday.

Temperatures, on Monday, will dip by 2 to 4°C across most parts of the country, especially in Dubai, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah.

Temperature highs will be around 22 to 25°C in the coastal regions of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, RAK, UAQ, and Fujairah. Dubai will see maximum temperatures close to 20°C, according to the NCM.

Temperature lows will be between 15 to 19°C. Minimum temperatures will be below 4°C in mountainous parts of the country.

The lowest temperature recorded over the UAE on Saturday was 5.2°C in Al Ain.

Unstable weather over the next two days will be caused as a result of "an extension of an upper air depression, accompanied by a cold air mass, and a westerly air currents, with different amounts of clouds flowing over the country from the West," according to the NCM.