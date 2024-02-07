Abu Dhabi: The UAE is being impacted by a surface low-pressure system extending from the Southwest, accompanied by humid South-easterly winds. Additionally, there is an extension of an upper air depression, accompanied by a cold air mass and a westerly trough, resulting in varying amounts of clouds flowing from the west, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In a statement regarding this week's weather conditions, the NCM stated that from Sunday to Tuesday, due to the gradual deepening of the upper air depression, there will be an increase in cloud cover over scattered areas. This will be accompanied by convective clouds, leading to rainfall of varying intensity at intervals, occasional lightning and thunder, and the possibility of hail in certain areas, accompanied by a decrease in temperature.
The wind will shift from South-easterly to North-easterly, then to North-westerly, ranging from moderate to fresh, and occasionally strong, particularly in the presence of clouds, leading to blowing dust and sand. The sea conditions will vary from rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea, particularly in conjunction with cloud cover.