Dubai: Private schools, nurseries and universities in Dubai have been urged to be flexible with their policy governing in-person attendance of students, and exercise the option of distance learning if deemed necessary on Monday, February 12, owing to unstable weather conditions.
A message to this effect was issued by Dubai’s education regulator, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, in a post on X, yesterday evening.
The post said, “With unpredictable weather, we ask all Dubai private schools, nurseries and universities to be flexible when considering the needs of parents, staff and students and provide the option of distance learning on Monday, February 12.”
“Stay safe, everyone,” the message added.
Earlier, employees of all Dubai government entities were given a similar option to work remotely on Monday, February 12.
The directive was issued by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.
As per the the National Centre of Meteorology, weather in the UAE will be “unstable” on Sunday and Monday.