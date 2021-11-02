Dubai: Several Indian curriculum schools in the UAE have declared a one or two-day holiday to commemorate Diwali, the traditional Indian festivals of lights.
GEMS Modern Academy stands out with the declaration of a three-day holiday beginning today right up to Thursday and followed by a two-day weekend. In effect, GMA students are on a five-day extended Diwali weekend.
Students from leading schools such as the Indian High School, Amity High School and some other Indian curriculum schools in the GEMS Education stable said they will be availing a holiday on November 3 and 4, the two days of Diwali. This will mean they will be able to enjoy an extended four-day leave as the weekend follows the two-day closure.
Traditionally schools like IHS have always declared Diwali a holiday.
Michael Guzder, , Vice President of GEMS Education, told Gulf News, “In celebration of Diwali, a number of GEMS-Indian curriculum schools will be closed on November 3 and 4 to allow students to celebrate with their families. The decision to close the school on two days, i.e. Wednesday and Thursday or only on Thursday rests with the principal of each school as it is taken with full permission of the education regulator.”
GEMS Schools that are off on Wednesday and Thursday
• GEMS Our Own High School, Al Warqa
• GEMS Legacy School
• The Millennium School, Dubai
GEMS Schools off only on Thursday
• GEMS Our Own English High School, Sharjah, (Boys)
• GEMS Our Own English High School, Sharjah ( Girls)
• GEMS New Millennium School, Al Khail
• GEMS Millennium School, Sharjah